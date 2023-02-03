Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Linde

Shares of LIN opened at $332.05 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.57.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

