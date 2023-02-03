Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

Nucor stock opened at $176.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.01. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,914. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

