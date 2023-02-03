Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $37.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99.

