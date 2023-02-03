Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $78.03 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15.

