Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.0% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.54.

Hologic Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $84.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

