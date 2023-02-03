Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Exelon Stock Down 1.0 %

Exelon stock opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.13. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.