EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) & Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Financial Contrast

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of EVO Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -44.83% -40.33% EVO Payments 2.05% -12.11% 5.83%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.52 million ($0.22) -2.59 EVO Payments $496.64 million 3.53 $8.65 million $0.00 -3,388,000.00

EVO Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protagenic Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A EVO Payments 0 4 0 0 2.00

EVO Payments has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Given EVO Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related disorders including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and drug & alcohol addiction. The firm offers PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

