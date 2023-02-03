EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.60. 704,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,509,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

