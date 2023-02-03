Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 44,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,396. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

