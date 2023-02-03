Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $86.16 million and $23.98 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

