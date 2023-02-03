Evercore ISI Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $275.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.64.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $188.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $500.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,434.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

