Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.