Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $23.38 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $573.55 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $23.38 or 0.00099278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,545.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00420935 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014166 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.00734380 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00591286 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00184163 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00199263 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,257,146 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
