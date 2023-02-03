Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of decrease 12-14% yr/yr to $3.65-3.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$5.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.83.

NYSE EL traded down $12.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,941. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $324.70. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.95.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

