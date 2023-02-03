Ergo Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00007309 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $112.69 million and $1.01 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,557.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00421081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00099273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.00738697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00585947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00182192 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,450,463 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

