Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for General Motors’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $32,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

