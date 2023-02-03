Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,531. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $20.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $732.27. 50,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $647.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

