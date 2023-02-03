Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.13.
EFX opened at $230.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $243.79.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,965 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
