Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.86.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

