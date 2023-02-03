Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 132,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 369,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 385,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 84,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

EPD stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.