Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $327.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $379.00 to $327.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.50.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $227.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 58,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Stories

