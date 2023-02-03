Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,593 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.50.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.33. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

