ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Down 8.5 %
NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.90. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 29.34%.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
