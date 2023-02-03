Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

