ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading Down 4.4%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 2,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

ENB Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

