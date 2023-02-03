EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,872.89

Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,872.89 ($23.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,880 ($23.22). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,874 ($23.14), with a volume of 212,465 shares changing hands.

EMIS Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4,268.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,874.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,872.93.

Get EMIS Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at EMIS Group

In other news, insider Andy Thorburn sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,876 ($23.17), for a total transaction of £340,587.80 ($420,634.56). In related news, insider Andy Thorburn sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,876 ($23.17), for a total value of £340,587.80 ($420,634.56). Also, insider Peter Southby acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,880 ($23.22) per share, for a total transaction of £507.60 ($626.90). Insiders have purchased a total of 43 shares of company stock valued at $80,760 in the last ninety days.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.