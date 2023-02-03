Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 417,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 364,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELME has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elme Communities to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.