Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lowered by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,705,000 after acquiring an additional 320,937 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $7.05 on Friday, reaching $337.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,545. The stock has a market cap of $320.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.05.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.