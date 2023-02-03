Element Wealth LLC Purchases 4,187 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

PEY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

