Element Wealth LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,930. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $164.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

