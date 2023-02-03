Element Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 637,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,394 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 242,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 224,995 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,065,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,722.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,429 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 647.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 167,336 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.07. 9,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $75.57.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.