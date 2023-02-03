Element Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 412 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BSV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,240. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $79.86.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
