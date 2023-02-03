Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Element Solutions Stock Up 3.7 %

ESI opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

