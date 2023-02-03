Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EKTAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

