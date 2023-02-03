Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

