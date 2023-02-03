Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $47.60 million and $77,503.23 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001003 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002760 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00011906 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000139 BTC.
About Electroneum
Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,595,020 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
