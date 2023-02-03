Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.23 and last traded at $61.81. Approximately 80,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,417,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $77.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Elastic Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Elastic during the third quarter valued at $347,776,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at $63,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Elastic by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at $50,252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at $38,901,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

