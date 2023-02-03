EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.32. 1,200,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,459,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EHang in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

EHang Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 873.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.64%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 119,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in EHang by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 31,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EHang by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in EHang by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

