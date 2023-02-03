Efficient Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,093,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 158,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 83.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 328,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 149,336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 134,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 519,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 95,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.