Efficient Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $36,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 245,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,455 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 29,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,732. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

