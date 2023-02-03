Efficient Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,868,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.23. 1,706,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,591. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

