Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 56,929 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. 4,869,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,269,432. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35.

