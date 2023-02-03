Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 984,919 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,287. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

