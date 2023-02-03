Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EW traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.84. 1,687,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,867. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.