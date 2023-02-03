Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Educational Development Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a P/E ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Educational Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

