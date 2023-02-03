Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Educational Development Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a P/E ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
