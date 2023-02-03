eCash (XEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.31 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $721.17 million and approximately $17.31 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,625.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00587228 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00183972 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00052071 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000762 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,298,085,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
