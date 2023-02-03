Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

ETV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 94,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,475. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETV. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $149,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

