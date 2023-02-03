Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
ETV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 94,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,475. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
