Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
ETB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 47,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,059. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.