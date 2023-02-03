Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETBGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

ETB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 47,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,059. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $176,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

