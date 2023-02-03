Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ETO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 19,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,316. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

