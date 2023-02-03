Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of ETO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 19,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,316. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO)
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.