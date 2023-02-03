Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

EVG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,556. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.