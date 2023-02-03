Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
EVG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,556. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
